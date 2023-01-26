CX Institutional Takes $803,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $28,690,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

