CX Institutional Takes Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

