Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.