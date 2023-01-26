Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

