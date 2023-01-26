DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.92%.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.