DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,387,000 after buying an additional 1,724,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,957,000 after buying an additional 519,902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invesco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,940,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after buying an additional 124,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

