Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

