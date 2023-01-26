DNB Markets Begins Coverage on Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Stock analysts at DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kesko Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.58.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
