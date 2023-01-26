Docebo Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Docebo Price Performance

Docebo stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Docebo has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.21 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Path Partners LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Docebo by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

