Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

DLTR opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.