Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $163.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

