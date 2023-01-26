DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $34,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 104,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 37.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 87,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.