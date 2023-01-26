Duality Advisers LP Invests $261,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 717,681 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,485,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 983,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

