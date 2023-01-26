Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,683 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $113.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.