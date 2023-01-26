Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,683 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WAL opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $113.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.
WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
