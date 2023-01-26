Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBMT. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

