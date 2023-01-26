ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ECN Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

ECNCF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

