Editas Medicine, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.