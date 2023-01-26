Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.90. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

