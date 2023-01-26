EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $510.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

