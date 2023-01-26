Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.1 %

EKSO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

