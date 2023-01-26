Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.1 %
EKSO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
