Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 142,139 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,123 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,635 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

