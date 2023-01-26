ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENGlobal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

