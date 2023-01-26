ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.53.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
