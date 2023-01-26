EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. EQT has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in EQT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.