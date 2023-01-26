Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Equitable were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Equitable by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equitable by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,898.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Equitable stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

