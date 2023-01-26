Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

SU stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

