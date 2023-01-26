Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,160 shares in the company, valued at $670,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 297,727 shares of company stock worth $2,233,995 and sold 199,713 shares worth $1,867,137. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.