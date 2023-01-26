Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several research firms have commented on CUYTY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($27.17) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.33) to €22.80 ($24.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $6.49 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

