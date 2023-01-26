Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of EVLO opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.