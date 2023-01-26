Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of EVLO opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.