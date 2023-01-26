Evercore ISI Boosts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $25.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

TGTX stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

