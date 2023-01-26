Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $123,920,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

