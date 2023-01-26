Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111,184 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $188,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 171,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.1% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.