Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after purchasing an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $114.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
