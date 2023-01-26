Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after purchasing an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

