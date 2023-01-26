F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Shares of FFIV opened at $145.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in F5 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in F5 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

