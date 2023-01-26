FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.05. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

