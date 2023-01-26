FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.05. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

