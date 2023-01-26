Financial Survey: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -3.92% -3.89% -3.05% Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential downside of 35.39%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Rumble.

19.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Rumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.39 -$91.31 million ($0.13) -13.69 Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Rumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Risk & Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DouYu International beats Rumble on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

