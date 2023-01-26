First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,761 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

