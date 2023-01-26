First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 51,585 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

