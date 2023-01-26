First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,393,000 after buying an additional 416,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,246,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

