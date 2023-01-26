First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,124,000 after buying an additional 429,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

