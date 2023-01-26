First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $1,197,131. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $315.28 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $225.01 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.