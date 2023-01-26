First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,679 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

