First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Sonoco Products worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.