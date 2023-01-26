First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,006 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

