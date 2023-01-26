First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $186,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.

