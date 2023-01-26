First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First United in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First United by 14.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First United in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

