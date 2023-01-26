Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($8.30) million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

