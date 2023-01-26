Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

