Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
Forte Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FBRX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.78.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
See Also
