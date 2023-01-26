Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) versus American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Head to Head Review

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 4 2 0 2.33 American Woodmark 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $62.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. American Woodmark has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than American Woodmark.

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84% American Woodmark 0.68% 12.52% 6.04%

Risk and Volatility

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and American Woodmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 1.05 $772.40 million $5.65 11.10 American Woodmark $1.86 billion 0.48 -$29.72 million $0.84 63.47

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats American Woodmark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath. The Plumbing segment includes faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Outdoors & Security segment consists of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include Master Lock security products, Masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988, and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

