Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 407.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

